PDP: Again NWC dashes hope, postpones NEC to May 15
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, earlier scheduled for Wednesday, March 13.
“The NWC sincerely regrets any inconveniences this change of date will cause Distinguished members of NEC.”
This postponement is coming against the expectation of two critical organs of the party; the Board of Trustees and Governors Forum, that had earlier canvassed
Recall that the 98th NEC meeting on April 18 last year scheduled the 99th meeting for August 15, 2024. This was first postponed to October 24, 2024, then rescheduled to November 28, 2024, and indefinitely postponed before the end of 2024.
This year, intense pressure was mounted on the NWC twice by the BoT and the Governors’ Forum amidst leadership crisis rocking the party.
The PDP Governors Forum, at its last meeting in Asaba, Delta State urged the NWC to convene NEC meeting on March 13.
Issues expected to be on the front burner of the NEC meeting is insistence of the North Central caucus in replacing the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Ilya Damagum with a substantive chairman.
The meeting is also expected to take decisive action of the fight for the office of the National Secretary between Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Rt. Hon. Sunday Ude- Okoye.
The NEC may also receive and considerate for action, report of the National Reconciliation Committee and that of the National Disciplinary Committee.