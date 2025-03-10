PDP: Again NWC dashes hope, postpones NEC to May 15 

By Tunde Opalana

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, earlier scheduled for Wednesday, March 13.

The NWC shifted the 99th NEC meeting to May 15, 2023, thereby dashing the hopes of millions of party loyalists who are eager of resolving lingering issues through the meeting.

The announcement read in part: “Distinguished members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) may recall that after due deliberation by Party leaders, Stakeholders, and relevant Organs of the Party, the NEC meeting was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2025.

“However, following emerging issues, including the need to conclude our pending Zonal, State, L.G.A and Ward Congresses as well as to allow for further consultation to ensure a hitch-free conduct of the meeting, especially with regard to other proposed activities of our Party, the NWC after due consultation with leaders, stakeholders and relevant Organs of the Party including the Board of Trustees (BoT) the PDP Governors’ Forum and the PDP National Assembly Caucus hereby wishes to notify distinguished members of NEC that the 99th NEC meeting earlier scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, 2025 has been unavoidably shifted to Thursday, May 15, 2025.

“All NEC Members should please note the date change and be guided accordingly.

National Secretary, Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday.

“The NWC sincerely regrets any inconveniences this change of date will cause Distinguished members of NEC.”

This postponement is coming against the expectation of two critical organs of the party; the Board of Trustees and Governors Forum, that had earlier canvassed

Recall that the 98th NEC meeting on April 18 last year scheduled the 99th meeting for August 15, 2024. This was first postponed to October 24, 2024, then rescheduled to November 28, 2024, and indefinitely postponed before the end of 2024.

This year, intense pressure was mounted on the NWC twice by the BoT and the Governors’ Forum amidst leadership crisis rocking the party.

The PDP Governors Forum, at its last meeting in Asaba, Delta State urged the NWC to convene NEC meeting on March 13.

Issues expected to be on the front burner of the NEC meeting is insistence of the North Central caucus in replacing the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Ilya Damagum with a substantive chairman.

The meeting is also expected to take decisive action of the fight for the office of the National Secretary between Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Rt. Hon. Sunday Ude- Okoye.

The NEC may also receive and considerate for action, report of the National Reconciliation Committee and that of the National Disciplinary Committee.