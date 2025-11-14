Paystack suspends co-founder Ezra Olubi following allegation of sexual misconduct

Paystack, the Stripe-owned Nigerian payments company, has suspended its co-founder and chief technology officer, Ezra Olubi, following an allegation of sexual misconduct involving a subordinate.

According to reporting by TechCabal, the allegation began circulating on social media on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

In a statement to TechCabal, the company confirmed that Olubi had been suspended and that a formal inquiry was under way. It stressed that it was treating the matter seriously but would not provide further comment until the internal process was concluded.

“Paystack is aware of the allegations involving our Co-founder, Ezra Olubi,” the company said. “We take matters of this nature extremely seriously. Effective immediately, Ezra has been suspended from all duties and responsibilities pending the outcome of a formal investigation.”

“Out of respect for the individuals involved and to protect the integrity of the process, we will not be commenting further until the investigation is complete,” it added.

The allegation has also drawn renewed attention to several decade-old tweets posted by Olubi between 2009 and 2013. The posts—which resurfaced widely on X on Thursday—include sexually explicit jokes about colleagues, comments involving minors, references to erections during meetings, remarks about sexualised anime characters, and one tweet from May 23, 2011, that read: “Monday will be more fun with an ‘a’ in it. Touch a coworker today. Inappropriately.”

These resurfaced tweets have intensified public scrutiny as the company looks into the current allegation, and have prompted broader conversations about workplace conduct, leadership responsibility, and expectations of behaviour within the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

Olubi has not publicly addressed the allegations or the circulation of the old tweets. His X account was deactivated on Wednesday, November 13, 2025.

Founded in 2015, Paystack is regarded as one of Africa’s most influential technology companies.

The company has long promoted values such as transparency, clear communication, and kindness in its employer-brand messaging. The resurfaced tweets have raised questions among observers about how senior executives interpret and uphold those values.

“In line with our internal policies, we have established a fair, transparent, and structured review process to conduct a thorough investigation,” Paystack said.

“This process is guided by our policies, our values, and our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all employees.”