Patronise Made-in-Nigeria products to strengthen policies on industrialisation-NBTI boss

By Joy Obakeye

The Director-General, National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Akinwunmi Somefun has urged Nigerians to substitute imported goods with Made-in-Nigeria products to bolster the Federal Government’s policies on industrialisation and economic growth.

He explained that patronising local goods and services will boost the nation’s revenue as well as reduce capital flight.

“It would strengthen the economy and create more jobs for the unemployed.

“Nigerian products are produced from the locally sourced raw materials which would sustain the supply chains.

“More consumption of our own indigenously produced goods will bring about more employment opportunities, keep the supply chains going and increase economic efficiency and earnings.

“Most of the products we produce in NBTI incubation centres are well packaged, with high quality and exported which earns us foreign exchange.”

