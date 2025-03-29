Patience Ozokwor Reveals Shift from Music to Acting Due to Pastors’ Criticism

Veteran Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has disclosed that criticism from religious leaders played a key role in her decision to step back from music and focus more on acting.

In a recent interview, Ozokwor revealed that her 2007 hit song, National Moi-Moi, received backlash from some religious figures who believed the track was inappropriate. The song, which became widely popular for its catchy rhythm and humorous lyrics, was intended as lighthearted entertainment but was perceived by some as unfit for a role model of her stature.

“I received a lot of criticism, especially from the church,” she said. “They felt the song did not align with the image they expected of me, and that really made me rethink my musical career.”

The Nollywood icon, who had initially pursued both acting and music, admitted that the controversy influenced her decision to prioritize acting. “I didn’t want unnecessary distractions. Acting was my first love, so I decided to focus fully on it,” she added.

Despite stepping away from music, Mama G remains one of Nollywood’s most respected and celebrated actresses, known for her iconic roles in films that have shaped Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Fans, however, continue to cherish her musical contributions, with National Moi-Moi still enjoying nostalgic appreciation among lovers of classic Nigerian entertainment.

