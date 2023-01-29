Pastor Umo Eno remains our governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom- PDP

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that , Pastor Umo Bassey Eno remains it’s governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State in the coming March 11 Guber polls.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party (PDP) therefore dismissed as fake, a letter purported to have been signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba and mischievously claiming that PDP governorship candidate has been suspended from the party.

On behalf of the NWC, Ologunagba on Sunday categorically stated that “the PDP states in clear terms that Pastor Umo Eno remains the Governorship Candidate of our Party in Akwa Ibom State for the 2023 general elections.

“He is not suspended from the Party; the NWC has no contemplation in that regard and there are no issues whatsoever to warrant such.

“Contrary to the claims in the fake letter, the NWC did not at any time hold any emergency meeting on any matter related to our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State. Also, the National Publicity Secretary did not at any time issue any letter to Pastor Eno on any matter whatsoever.

“Moreover, there is no issue of violation of rules around our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State either at the Ward, State or National level to warrant any meeting of the NWC or any Organ of our Party at any level on him in that regard.”

The PDP therefore in very strong terms condemned the said fake letter described an the handiwork of enemies of the party whose aim is to cause disaffection and disunity in the Akwa Ibom State chapter of PDP.

“Our Party urges Nigerians, particularly our teeming members and supporters in Akwa Ibom State to disregard the said fake letter as Pastor Umo Eno is not and was never suspended from the Party.

“The NWC has already commenced investigation into those behind the malicious letter and will take very firm legal and punitive actions against any individual found culpable in accordance with the law as well as the Constitution of the PDP,” Ologunagba said.

