Pastor Taiwo Odukoya: Son Jimmy finally speaks on his father’s death

The son of the late founding pastor of the Fountain of Life Church Taiwo Odukoya, Jimmy has broken his silence on social media one month after his father’s death.

Naija News reports that Jimmy made a post on Instagram on Friday, September 8 announcing his father’s death and signaling the beginning of the clergyman’s funeral.

The announcement reads, “With heavy hearts yet total surrender to God, we announce the passing of our much loved father, grandfather, mentor and spiritual father, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, who died on August 7th, 2023.

“He lived a life of service driven by his dedication and love for the Most High God. As the founding pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, his impact had no bounds and his legacy lives on in the lives of countless individuals, families and the community at large.

“We were especially blessed to have known him as a father and we were most impacted by his love, teachings and unwavering trust in the Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

“We are eternally grateful to God for the one of a kind gift that was our father.”

“Miss you pops,” Jimmy captioned the post.

The announcement was courtesy of Odukoya’s five children and six grandchildren.

Odukoya’s daughters also posted the announcement on their social media pages.

Last month, Jimmy’s sisters Toluwani Odukoya-Ijogun and Tobi Odukoya-Enuha broke their silence on social media following their father’s death.

The funeral will be held at the church’s premises in Ilupeju, Lagos.

At the time of this report, the service of songs and night of tributes had kicked off. The funeral service will be held on September 9 at 11am.

