Pastor Chris Praises Choice of New Pope

A Surprising Choice: Pastor Chris Responds to the New Pope

When the Roman Catholic Church announced the election of Pope Leo XIV, many were surprised, including Pastor Chris Oyakhilome . Speaking during a live broadcast on his ministry’s global platform, Pastor Chris congratulated the Catholic Church and expressed appreciation for what he called a “beautiful and unexpected choice.”

Referencing his prayers in advance of the election, Pastor Chris said he had specifically asked God to surprise the world with the selection of the new pope. The result, he said, was an answer to prayer. Pope Leo XIV, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, is the first American-born pontiff—a fact that marks a historic moment for the Catholic Church.

In the opening of his remarks, Pastor Chris acknowledged the global reach of Catholicism and emphasized the value of recognizing significant transitions in the wider Christian community. While he made it clear that his theological views differ on many points, he also took time to outline the basic beliefs that unite all true Christians.

Pastor Chris on What Unites Christians

While Pastor Chris and the Roman Catholic Church have distinct doctrines and traditions, he pointed out that there are foundational Christian beliefs that all denominations must uphold. These, he said, include the virgin birth of Jesus, His divine Sonship, His death for humanity’s sins, and His resurrection from the dead.

Chris Oyakhilome explained that without belief in the bodily resurrection of Jesus, one cannot be considered a Christian, regardless of denomination. He also highlighted the ascension of Jesus and His present position at the right hand of God; a truth he believes is essential to the Christian faith.

Another point of agreement Pastor Chris mentioned is the reality of the Holy Spirit. According to him, the coming of the Holy Spirit on the day of Pentecost is a cornerstone of Christianity. He emphasized that it’s not enough to acknowledge the Holy Spirit; one must believe in His present-day ministry.

Why Pastor Chris Pays Attention to the Pope

For some observers, it might be surprising that Pastor Chris commented publicly on the pope’s election at all. After all, his ministry is not part of the Roman Catholic tradition. But as he explained during his broadcast, the Catholic Church plays a massive role in shaping how the world understands Christianity.

He acknowledged that many sincere Christians belong to the Catholic tradition. And for that reason, Pastor Chris believes moments like this matter. According to him, this transition in leadership is not only important for Catholics, it matters for anyone concerned with the global direction of the Church.

A Call for Spiritual Clarity and Historical Awareness

Alongside his congratulations, Pastor Chris used the opportunity to reflect on Church history. He encouraged believers from all backgrounds to take a closer look at how Christian doctrine was formed and how political influences shaped church institutions over time.

Without being critical, Oyakhilome noted that many Christians today are unaware of the deeper history of their own faith. He emphasized the importance of studying the councils that established doctrine, as well as how early church leadership adapted to political shifts over centuries.

His point was not to discredit any group but to highlight the value of knowledge. For Pastor Chris, spiritual clarity requires historical understanding. Only by knowing where we come from, he said, can we navigate the future with confidence.

Pope Leo XIV and the Message of Unity

So far, Pope Leo XIV has emphasized humility and unity in his early messages from the Vatican. Pastor Chris referenced this tone in his broadcast, saying he is encouraged by the direction and hopeful for what lies ahead.

Although Oyakhilome leads a global ministry with strong Pentecostal and evangelical roots, he expressed his belief that Christians should pray for one another, especially those in leadership. He said it’s important not to ignore what happens in other branches of the faith, because “there are many people who identify as Christians in the Roman Catholic Church.”

He added that prayer should not be limited to one’s own denomination. Instead, believers should intercede for leaders across all sectors of the faith, particularly during times of transition and global challenge.

What Pastor Chris Hopes for the Future

Throughout his remarks, Pastor Chris maintained a tone of hope and encouragement. However, he also expressed a desire for greater discernment among Christians. He hopes the election of the new pope will be a chance for more believers to ask meaningful questions about their faith, tradition, and purpose.

Oyakhilome sees this as an opportunity for reflection, not only for Catholics but for Christians worldwide. With cultural and ideological shifts happening across the globe, he believes spiritual leaders have a responsibility to stand for truth while being open to dialogue.

He also pointed to the increasing need for spiritual guidance in a world that is often distracted by technology, division, and moral confusion. According to Pastor Chris, strong, principled leadership is more important than ever. And for that reason, he says he will continue to pray for Pope Leo XIV and all others in similar roles.

A Broader Message to the Church

The appointment of Pope Leo XIV, according to Chris Oyakhilome, is not just a moment for Catholics, but a reminder of the broader Church’s need for unity in essential truth.

He encouraged viewers to avoid the trap of dismissing or attacking others simply because of denominational labels. Instead, he said, believers should focus on Christ, His message, and the shared mission of taking the gospel to the world.

“Doctrines matter,” he said, “but love matters too.” For Pastor Chris, love does not mean compromise. It means listening, understanding, and praying, for friends and for those with whom we may disagree.