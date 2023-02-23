Pastor Chris hosts Pastor Benny Hinn, John Avanzini, Bishop Clarence McClendon and others for a Week

Releases Spiritual Guidance for 2023 Elections in Nigeria

President of Loveworld, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome held a week-long event, hosting a specially curated assemblage of Ministers from United States for a program titled, Praise-a-Thon, in Lagos Nigeria.

Amongst the ministers include highly revered preacher and senior citizen, Dr. John Avanzini, his grand son Jason Avanzini, Dr. Mike Smalley, Bishop James Payne; and ministering live from the Dallas Studios, Pastor Benny Hinn, Pastor Dan Willis and Bishop Clarence McClendon.

READ ALSO: Pay close attention to Saturday election, OrderPaper

The event held at two locations in Lagos; Christ Embassy Lekki and Christ Embassy Ikeja, Lagos.

During the closing session in Ikeja, Pastor Chris gave spiritual guidance to his members on what God showed him as regards the top 3 contestants at the 2023 Presidential Election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...