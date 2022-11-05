Pastor Adeboye speaks on CBN’s plan to change naira notes

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has slammed the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the naira.

Naija News reports that the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, had on October 26 announced the plan to redesign the naira notes to control the money supply and aid security agencies in tackling illicit financial flow.

Speaking on Friday during RCCG’s November holy ghost service at the church headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Adeboye lamented that the naira has lost its value, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

According to the internationally renowned cleric, redesigning the naira note “does not make sense” amid the free fall of the naira against foreign currencies.

He slammed the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government for initiating policies without considering the current value of the naira.

Adeboye said: “You know what is going on in our country. It doesn’t even make sense anymore. Our naira now is not even worth the paper it is printed on.

“While people are hungry, trying to find enough money to buy bread to eat, our bosses are thinking of making the naira more beautiful, even if it can’t buy bread, at least, it will look beautiful.

“We have problems in the land now. Things seem to be getting funnier and funnier. If you don’t learn to laugh in Nigeria now, you will develop hypertension.”

