Pastor Adeboye pens love note to his wife at 74

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has felicitated his wife, Pastor Foluke on her 74th birthday.

In a love note on his verified Twitter handle, Adeboye named his wife “Original Mummy GO”, saying she originated the name.

The 80-year-old preacher prayed that God would elevate his wife from glory to glory.

He wrote, “There are so many names your Children call you, but my favourite school girl you remain My Original Mummy GO, the pioneer of that name, Flag Bearer of the Title and an Emblem of all that it represents, thank you for setting an example that is worthy of emulation.

READ ALSO: Funke Akindele has nothing to offer – APC mocks PDP

“You are not just a woman, you are a system, a portal and a light bearer. On the occasion of your 74th, I pray that my God will elevate you and continue to take you from Glory to Glory in Jesus name”.

In his birthday wishes to the celebrant, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr Paul Enenche said Pastor Fokuke is a generational blessing.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Pastor Enenche prayed that Mrs Foluke’s “light will continue to shine forth”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...