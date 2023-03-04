Passion drives my music making – Don Dante

Fast rising Nigerian music producer, David Dante Okiti, popularly known as Don Dante, is contributing his quota to placing the Afrobeats genre on the world map with his music-making abilities.

To his credit, the young producer has produced some amazing songs in the music industry.

Dante has been on various projects and with more in the works. The fast rising producer has worked with some of the biggest hit songs from Africa in recent times.

Some of the notable jams that have his imprint include Peruzzi’s ‘Hypertension’, Davido’s ‘Very Special’, ‘Things I Need’, May D’s ‘Lowo Lowo’ featuring Davido and many more.

“I have always been involved in creating sounds from a very young age. As one who plays live instruments, I enjoy the complexity of sounds. I found myself playing the drum in church at age six, later went on playing the keys and started mixing sounds together.

“All of these experiences have come together to give me an edge. As a music producer, I try to stay ahead of the game by upping my skills and constantly refreshing my knowledge.

The world is in need of new sounds and the Afrobeats genre is here to fill up that void. That is where I come in,” he said.

