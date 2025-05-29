Passengers switch to road transport on surging air fares
BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO
BiBigizer Africa pioneers transport sector decarbonisation in Nigeria. MAX, on its part, is already bridging the credit gap by empowering transport operators to access income-generating assets, develop a verifiable digital credit profile, and gain future growth opportunities.
MAX is offering comprehensive vehicle subscription packages and has two products: MAX Drive and MAX Advantage. While MAX Drive is a subscription-to-own service that provides access to finance and ownership for two, three-, and four-wheelers (Keke, Okada and Cars).
MAX has now fully delved into MAXe, which offers electric vehicles (EVs) designed to fit perfectly into Africa’s unique transportation ecosystem while providing a more sustainable means of transportation.
READ ALSO: Bauchi CP pledges provision of peaceful atmosphere for all citizens
Bamiduro, who is championing this change in the transport sector, was recognised by Oluwasegun Musa, chairman/chief consultant, Global Transport Policy, during the GTP roundtable with an award of excellence as a panellist for providing valuable input through his service and work.
The forum concluded with a resounding call for courage, intentionality, and collaboration, warning that without swift, structured reforms, Nigeria’s transport system will continue to undermine its economic potential.