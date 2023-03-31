PASAN denies N500m fraud allegation against NASS Staff leaders

By Tunde Opalana

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN NASS Chapter) has described as unfounded, baseless and imagination, an allegation of fraudulent activities to the tune of N500 million levelled against the leadership of the National Staff association.

Reacting to a report in a section of the media on the alleged misappropriation, Chairman of PASAN, Comrade Sunday Sabiyi unequivocally stated that the said story is “ridiculous, unfounded, false, baseless and remains the figment of the imagination” of the masterminds of the report.

In a statement issued on Saturday , Sabiyi stated that “nine aggrieved members of the union were suspended by the Union in a general congress upon allegation of sale of the Union’s land during the tenure of the previous executive.”

He recalled that “a committee was set up to investigate the said allegation in which the suspended members were found guilty upon the submission of the committee’s report to the congress of the Union.

“The decision of the nine suspended Executive members to petition the police after over two years of their suspension was an afterthought and attempt to divert the attention of the staff with frivolous allegation just after another free and fair election where the incumbent Chairman, Sunday Sabiyi had a landslide victory.

“However in the interest of peace and harmonious working relationship in the National Assembly, the union has resolved to use its internal mechanism within the trade union princint to look into the allegations as the National body remains the only authorized apex body of the union that can audit the books of any of it’s chapters.”

Consequent, the Chairman Comrade Sabiyi called on all members of the union “to remain calm and law abiding as he remains resolute, committed and focused on consolidating on the gains already made by the Executive team under his leadership in discharging its duty to the best interest of staff.”