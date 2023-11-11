Partnership to provide solar-powered refrigeration solutions launched

BY ORIAKU IJELE

In order to ensure effective cooling system, particularly for the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Africa, Orange, has entered into strategic partnership with startup Koolboks to provide freezing and refrigeration solutions in 12 African countries.

The solution will be distributed through the Orange Energies’ offer which was launched five years ago with the ambition of facilitating access to energy through digital solutions. The energy solution through this strategic partnership between Orange and Koolboks, according to stakeholders, is very apt given that this is coming to Africa, a continent where more than 700 million Africans are without access to electricity.

This partnership, according to a statement from Orange and Koolboks, aims to make essential services accessible to as many people as possible. Koolboks is offering both professionals and individuals refrigerators and freezers that are equipped with solar panels and batteries, ensuring up to three days of total autonomy.

The solar equipment also includes LED bulbs and USB ports, which make it possible to charge various electronic devices such as mobile phones and tablets. This new product will provide families with lighting, and will enable them to generate additional income by opening small businesses (such as local shops or hairdressers). By enabling greater autonomy, the service will ultimately contribute to the development of local communities.

According to the statement, Orange will market the freezing and refrigeration solutions through Orange Energies, which provides solar energy and will be on a pay-as-you-go basis to households that lack grid access. Koolboks’ solar freezers will be initially offered in the Democratic Republic of Congo, followed by a launch in the 11 other countries where Orange Energies operates.

Currently, Orange Energies, according to information obtained by our correspondent, is currently active in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Jordan, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Sierra Leone and plans to expand to two more countries by 2024.

“This partnership marks our entry into a new phase in which our ambition, after giving access to essential services, is to allow families to take control of the development of their communities. This partnership marks the beginning of a fruitful collaboration,” Ayoola Dominic, founder and CEO of Koolboks said.

