Parties wants 2: months shift in presidential primaries as INEC refuses

By Tunde Opalana

Political parties in the country have demanded a two months extension to the June 3 deadline for conduct of party presidential primaries.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will not extend the time frame as contained in the schedule of activities for the 2023 election circulated to parties.

The parties under the umbrella of the Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Tuesday made the demand while meeting with the Commission in Abuja.

Chairman of IPAC, Yabagi Sani said the demand was a joint decision of all the 18 registered political parties in the country.

In a prepared speech the chairman said,

“In summary, the General Assembly of IPAC, after an exhaustive examination of the INEC timetable and related issues, arrived at a unanimous decision to request for an extension of two months to the deadline of the time frame for the conduct of party primaries and resolution of conflicts arising from the primaries:

“By implication, the IPAC leadership is appealing to the INEC to extend the deadline for the conduct of party primaries and resolution of ensuing conflicts from the present INEC given date of June 3, 2022 to Aug. 4.

“Some of the issues considered by the IPAC General Assembly which necessitated the call for extension in the timeframe of the present INEC timetable and schedule of activities are based on certain circumstances and developments that have hampered timely and strict compliance by the political parties to the timetable.”

Reasons for the demand include certain developments which were unforeseeing by INEC.

IPAC said such developments includes fasting period by both Christians and Muslims as well as the Eld-el-fitr and Easter celebrations within the same period.

The council added the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun states, adding that IPAC also considered the time allotted by INEC for the conduct of party primaries as too short in view of the efforts required by the political parties for effective and scrupulous screening and selection of their flag bearers.

Sani added that political parties also had to be cautious and painstaking in the screening and selection procedures as a safeguard against creating rooms for disruptive incidents of litigation by aggrieved aspirants.

“In making the request for extension in the INEC stipulated timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections, we in the Inter-Party Advisory Council, are not unmindful of the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act with respect to timelines in the electoral process.

“We are however, of the considered view that our request will not, in any way, tantamount to an infringement or, a breach of any extant laws and provisions.

“This is because, the alterations that we are demanding, will not affect the statutory dates already fixed for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“We are praying for the slight changes in the timetable for the conduct of party primaries in full consciousness of our position as key stakeholders in the nation’s democratic process and who, at the bottom of it all, constitute not only the greatest beneficiaries but, as the platform of all the registered political parties, we are in fact, the fulcrum around which the entire system and processes revolve.

“We should therefore, be seen as a body of responsible and patriotic interest bloc with a very high sense of responsibility and commitment to the success of every crucial stage and aspects in the electoral chain.”

Sani urged INEC to consider IPAC request as a decision that was in the best interest of the nation’s democracy and specifically, the smooth and successful conduct of a rancour free, credible, transparent, free and fair elections in the year 2023.

Earlier in his remarks at the meeting which was the first since the Electoral Act 2022 came into force on Friday Feb. 25 , the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, reiterated that the June 3 deadline for parties primaries remain

Yakubu said that any extension in the timeline for one activity would affect other activities and put unnecessary pressure on political parties and the commission.

“This is also our first meeting since the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election over two months ago on Saturday Feb. 26.

“Already, all 18 political parties have forwarded the schedules of their primaries to the Commission, and some have commenced the process of choosing their candidates by conducting Ward and Local Government congresses.

“The period earmarked for the conduct of primaries by political parties commenced on 4th April 2022 and will end 24 days from today i.e. June 3.

“ Twice in the last two weeks, the Commission had cause to remind political parties of the necessity for strict compliance with the timelines for party primaries.

“I hereby reiterate the position of the Commission that there will be no review of the timelines.

“There are so many inter-related activities that are associated with the timelines which must be carried out.

“ Any review to extend the timeline for one activity will affect other activities and put unnecessary pressure on political parties and the Commission,” Yakubu said.

Yakubu added that such action would ultimately result in more complications than what the extension seeks to achieve.

“Therefore, the Commission will not review the timelines.”

“Working together, we should ensure fidelity to the timelines in conducting transparent and democratic primaries for the purpose of electing candidates for the 1,491 constituencies for which elections will be held on Feb. 25 and March 11 2023.”

Yakubu disclosed that the INEC had prepared a calendar of party primaries for presidential, governorship, national and state assembly seats based on the proposals submitted by political parties as at Friday l May 6, presented to party leaders at the meeting.

He reminded political parties of their commitment to promoting inclusivity for women and persons with Disabilities in the electoral process, as they conduct their primaries and nominate candidates for 2023 general elections.

“ To assure citizens that you are not paying lip service to this commitment, political parties should encourage greater involvement of all under-represented segments of the society as candidates for elections.

“This is the only way we can change the reality of increasingly low level of representation of these critical segments of the society in legislative assemblies in particular and the governance of our country in general,” he said.

He also advised political parties as they conclude their primaries and prepare for the off-cycle and general elections, to ensure a transparent electioneering process devoid of acrimony and rancour.

“In doing so, fidelity to internal democracy is critical.

“Unfortunately, the number of litigations by aggrieved party members challenging the conduct of party primaries so far may exceed the 807 pre-election Court cases on the 2019 General Election in which the Commission was joined by litigants.

“ In addition, as we all know the security situation in the country is challenging enough.

“Do not wittingly or unwittingly compound the situation by the disruptive behaviour of your members and supporters during party primaries and general elections.

At the meeting were both APC and PDP national chairmen, Abdullahi Adamu and Iyorchia Ayu. Representatives of other parties present were the Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Rescue Movement (NRM),and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

