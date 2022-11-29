Parthian Partners wins inter Dealer Broker of the Year

By Godwin Anyebe

Parthian Partners Limited, Nigeria’s first interdealer broker and founder of i-invest, has won the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards for the ‘Interdealer Broker of the Year 2022’ in recognition of its impact and contribution to the overall growth and stability of the fixed income market.

its financial performance – credit rating affirmed Bbb+, as well as its innovativeness and growth across different product lines.

According to the organisers of BAFI, the Inter-Dealer Broker of the Year Award was initiated this year in recognition of the critical role this little-publicized corner of the fixed-income market’s microstructure plays in ensuring its efficiency.

“We congratulate Parthian Partners on the celebration of its tenth anniversary. Reading reports of how the journey of building the first interdealer broker in Nigeria, at a time when the regulations did not even exist, attests to the foresight and determination of the founding team and its backers. This is the type of grit to follow the path less travelled that we celebrate at the BAFI Awards,” they explained.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director of Parthian Partners, Mr. Oluseye Olusoga thanked the staff of the company for their commitment to the actualisation of the company’s vision, while dedicating the award to the firm’s clients.

“Since we pioneered the wholesale fixed income financial intermediary model in Nigeria 10 years ago, Parthian Partners has remained steadfast in its commitment to matching buyers and sellers, providing independent data to participants in the fixed income market, enabling confidence in transactions, creating liquidity and price discovery, as well as facilitating the unfettered flow of capital for an efficient market,” he said.

