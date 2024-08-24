Paris 2024: FG announces improved bonuses for paralympic athletes

The Federal Government has announced an upward review of the winning bonuses for Nigeria’s Paralympic athletes participating in the forthcoming 2024 Paralympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is billed for Aug. 28 to Sept. 8. This is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Kehinde Ajayi, Director of Press in the Ministry of Sports Development in Abuja.

Ajayi quoted the minister, Sen. John Owan Enoh, as saying this during an interactive session with the para athletes in their training camp at Saarbrucken, Germany.

Enoh said that the renewed bonus template provides 15, 000USD, 10,000USD and 5,000USD for Gold, Silver and Bronze medal winners respectively.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Kaduna governor signs Gender Responsive…

This, according to the minister is in sharp contrast with what obtained during the just concluded Olympic Games where 5,000USD, 3,000US and 2,000USD were earmarked for winners of Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively.

He explained that the gesture is part of the Federal Government’s recognition and appreciation of the sacrifices, dedication and commitment of the athletes in striving to represent the country and make it proud in the comity of nations.

The minister urged the athletes to see the gesture as a morale booster aimed at re-energizing the sport spirit in them, re-awaken their patriotism and give them the much desired courage to propel them to glory.

Enoh emphasized the need for the athletes to do better that Team Nigeria’s poor performance at the just concluded Olympic Games.

“The country (Nigeria) as it is now, is not in a happy mood and I need all of you to look at yourselves as those people that are going to create and bring back joy,” Enoh added.