Parents tasks Adamawa Govt on teachers’ posting, decry lack of manpower in schools

BY TOM GARBA

Some parents in Allajire community, in Fufore Local Government Area, have appealed to the Adamawa State Govt to deploy teachers in the community primary school.

Some of the parents made the plea in an interview with newsmen in the community.

Malam Kawu Bappa, a parent, said that he has four kids staying at home due to lack of teachers in the school since the resumption of second term.

He said non of the teachers attended the school since the transfer of the Head Teachers to other schools.

“We are appealing to government to post us teachers for our children to be education so that they will not left behind.

As I am telling you since the resumption of second term did not see any teacher, because we had that the Head Teachers was transferred”, he said.

According to him, the former head teacher had impacted positively on the children education.

He added that they trust him best on his competency in educating their children both western and region aspect of life.

Mr Yusuf Paka, a parent also appealed for reposting of the school head going by his commitment and dedication.

He said that the former head teacher visit house-to-home to make sure children attend school.

According to him, if not if not for the transfer the school activities could have commence since.

Paka said that parents in the community were tired of seen their children not going to school.

He further appreciated the effort of UNICEF for constructing block of class room for the children to have conducive leaning place.

He said that before now the children were seating in temporary and under tree for classes.

When contacting the Local Government Education Secretary, Malam Aliyu Umaru confirmed that the school head was transferred to another school base on disciplinary measure.

According to him, he directed for the posting of new head teacher to the school and done, to his dismay the newly posted head did not report to his duty post.

He assured that they would immediately address the problem for the children to return to school for academic activities .

