Parents need to take cognizance of their ward health- Pharmacist, Odu-Obi Agho

With the passion to see that the person next door gets a better health care service; philanthropist cum pharmacist, Chidinma Odu- Obi Agho have revealed the reason why self owned charitable organization, ‘ Pharmhealth’ a non governmental organization is channeling its resources towards promoting the well-being of residents, by making them aware of the dangers of undiagnosed diabetes, hypertension, malaria, cholesterol and other minor ailments.

As part of her plans, Pharm. Chidinma disclosed that the NGO will also be embarking on a lot of sensitization exercise on creating awareness on health related issues and how to tackle them medically.

She said ‘ The amount of young people and adults who are sadly unaware of the problems these diseases that includes diabetes, malaria amongst others carry and little is made of them, as unfortunately home grown diseases make the news more’.

Speaking on what drive her passion towards creating the foundation; Chidinma noted that a field of profession have given her the opportunity to come into contact with people with different health conditions but they are not aware of it, due to lack of screening, but this organisation will help bring awareness and educate people who are less privileged.

Reiterating the need for parents to take utmost importance to their child’s well-being; she noted that every parents irrespective of their field of study must take the health of their children serious so as to curb effect of nursing a higher ailment if not quickly noticed on time.

It is pertinent to note that Pharm. Chidinma attended St Thomas More Roman Catholic secondary School Woodgreen London were she discovered She had passion for science . Later proceeded to have her A levels at City and Islington College North London, then acquired Masters degree in Pharmacy at University of Portsmouth and have been practicing for over 15 years.

Chidimma is proud mother of three children

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...