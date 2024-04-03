Paradigm Initiative, NHRC tacks FG to pass digital rights, freedom bill

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

Paradigm Initiative and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have called on the Federal Government, FG, to prioritize the passage of the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill.

They stressed the importance of upholding the rights of individuals in the digital space. While highlighted the need for the government to recognize and protect the rights of citizens in the online world, as they would in the physical world.

Paradigm Initiative through its Digital Policy Engagement Series (DiPES), engaged stakeholders to examine, review and hold discussions focused on the Digital Rights and Freedoms Bill (DRFB).

This comes at the two days Conference which was supported by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Kingdom of the Netherlands witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU between PIN and NHRC to commit to advocating for digital rights.

Speaking, the executive secretary, NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, represented by the Director, Legal Services and Enforcement, NHRC, Rabi Auwalu Anwar, noted that the digital space has become an integral part of everyday life for many Nigerians, but without adequate legislation in place, there is a risk of abuse and infringement of digital rights.

He stressed the need for laws that protect freedom of expression, privacy, and access to information online.

According to him, “It is necessary to establish measures that uphold the sanctity of citizens’ rights. The enactment and passage of the Digital Rights and Freedoms Bill would have positioned Nigeria as a leader in the protection of digital rights and online freedoms as the bill is oriented towards safeguarding the rights of Nigerian internet users.

“It would serve to shield Nigerians from encroachments upon their fundamental freedoms, and impose sanctions on offenders and violators of digital rights and freedoms, thereby ensuring a secure and enabling online environment for all.

“The reintroduction of this bill is timely. After what the world witnessed in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we had no choice rather than to go digital, with the introduction of work from home, online meetings, classes, events and the rapid growth of digital economy. This became the new normal, making digital inclusion relevant now more than ever.

“The NHRC as a child of necessity developed an online platform to receive and treat complaints of human rights violations perpetrated by security agents in an effort to enforce the lockdown and cases of domestic abuse which saw a drastic increase during the lockdown period. The Commission in collaboration with the United Nations also set up a situation room where reports during the 2023 general elections were collated in real-time.

“The Commission urges that while the Bill is being considered for reintroduction to the National Assembly, there is a need to address these concerns to forestall any clog in the President’s assent to the Bill.”

At the conference, PIN as a significant contributor in influencing the change of policy and laws, sought to utilize the conference to create a coordinated and influential push towards digital rights and freedoms and freedom of expression while advocating for the incorporation of international human rights standards in Nigeria’s cybercrimes, telecoms laws and policies.

The Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sesan, while briefing journalists at the Conference, explained that the Bill was sent to the National Assembly in 2016, and it passed by the two Chambers, but when it got to the table of the the President Muhammadu Buhari to sign it into law, he declined to sign the bill.

He said what they did was to go back and look at some of the reasons they gave for not signing the bill, readjust the bill and reintroduce it to the 9th National Assembly.

“Now that we have a new National Assembly, we are reintroducing a new version of the bill which not too different from the original version but has incorporated feedbacks from the government, Civil Society Organisations, from the private sectors and all stakeholders and that will now go back again to the National Assembly to follow the process and we are trusting that as a bill that has been passed before, it will enjoy some accelerated process in the National Assembly.

Also speaking, the Senior Programmes Officer, Anglophone, West Africa, PIN, Khadijah El-Usman, also urged “members of the National Assembly to heed this call and take concrete steps towards the passage of the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill, thereby demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to upholding digital rights and freedoms for all its citizens.”

Daily times reports that the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill holds significant importance in safeguarding the rights of individuals in the digital space.

It addresses various aspects including, digital privacy, freedom of expression online, and access to the Internet as a fundamental right.