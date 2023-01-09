Panic over killing of Unizik student by armed men

There was panic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Anambra State after the death of a 200-Level student identified simply as Daniel was killed by armed men who stormed the hostel on Sunday night, in the Laurel junction area of Ifite, a community dominated by students outside the campus.

It was gathered that armed men entered the apartment of his female friend, where he was and demanded he hand over his phone.

Daniel was reported to have hesitated before letting go, but pleaded with the assailants to allow him to take out his SIM card in which they refused.

In the process of struggling to get his SIM card from them, the armed men pulled the trigger and the bullet penetrated his belly, causing him to drown in his blood.

According to eyewitnesses, Daniel was rushed to Amaku Teaching Hospital where he gave up the ghost.

Daniel, who was a student of Mathematics at the university is scheduled for an examination soon, and only just resumed school a few hours before the unfortunate incident.

When contacted, the School Public Relations Officer, Chika, said she was not in the best position to speak on the issue, noting, “We are currently in a meeting over the security situation”.

The State’s Police Spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu also berated the situation, but assured that the command was on the matter.

He said, “This is unfortunate, I got this information from the SUG president last night. Police patrol has been on since then. I urge the witness of the incident to help us with information to investigate please”.

