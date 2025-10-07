PANDEF Tasks FG on Infrastructure, Commends Stakeholders for Restoring Democracy in Rivers

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged the Federal Government to prioritise infrastructure development in the South-South, lamenting the state of roads, rail, and ports in the region.

In a communiqué issued after its enlarged National Executive Committee meeting in Benin, Edo State, PANDEF decried the collapse of major federal roads, including the East-West Road, particularly the Benin-Warri section, the Benin-Auchi Road, and the Calabar-Itu Road.

“PANDEF decries the unfortunate abandonment of the only railway line from Ujevwu, Delta State, to Itakpe in Kogi State, while similar projects like the Abuja-Kaduna rail line were promptly fixed. It is as if Niger Delta does not matter in Nigeria,” the group stated.

It also demanded the restoration of seaports in Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri, Sapele, Burutu, and Koko, describing them as vital for economic growth.

The forum commended President Bola Tinubu, Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and other leaders for their role in restoring democratic institutions in Rivers State.

PANDEF further called on the Federal Government to immortalise late former Inspector-General of Police Solomon Arase for his “invaluable contributions to national unity and development.”

The communiqué was signed by PANDEF National Chairman, Dr Godknows Igali; Edo State Chairman, Prof Alfred Ehigiegba; and National Publicity Secretary, Chief Obiuwevbi Ominimini.