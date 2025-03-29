Panam Percy Paul: I Turned Down a £24M Record Deal to Keep Jesus in My Songs

Legendary gospel singer Dr. Panam Percy Paul has shared a defining moment in his career when he rejected a staggering £24 million record deal in 1995 because it sought to dilute his message of faith.

Speaking in an interview with Pastor Emmanuel Iren, the renowned songwriter revealed that the lucrative three-year contract, valued at approximately N7 billion at the time, came with a major compromise—reducing direct references to Jesus in his music.

According to Paul, the record label suggested replacing the name “Jesus” with more neutral terms like “Righteous One” or “Greatest Lover” to broaden commercial appeal. However, he stood firm, choosing his spiritual convictions over financial gain.

For the gospel icon, the decision was clear. “Music is my ministry, not just my career. Removing Jesus from my songs would mean taking away the very essence of my message,” he said.

His revelation has sparked widespread admiration, with many praising him for prioritizing faith over fame. His story serves as a reminder of the sacrifices that come with staying true to one’s beliefs, even in the face of immense worldly success.