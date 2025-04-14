Palm Sunday: CAN bemoans absence of peace in Plateau

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has regretted the absence of peace in Plateau State, saying that the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem has not been reflected in Plateau, given the escalation of violence.

The Christian body said with all that has been put in place over the years to ensure peace in Plateau, it is still saddened that the State is still fragile in communal peaceful coexistence.

Expressing deep sorrow over what it described as a “painful reminder of the fragility of peace in our land,” referring to the brutal attacks in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State on April 4, 2025, where scores of lives were lost, CAN frowned at the brutal attacks.

However, in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, described Palm Sunday as a sacred moment that invites reflection on the life of Jesus Christ, especially His message of peace, humility, and sacrificial love.

READ ALSO: U.S Mission in Nigeria lists new requirements for visa application

“Palm Sunday commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, a powerful symbol of peace, humility, and hope,” the statement read.

CAN condemned the killings in the strongest terms, calling them “senseless acts of violence” that threaten the unity and sanctity of life in Nigeria.

“We call on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively, and urge governments at all levels to intensify efforts to secure our communities and prevent further bloodshed.

“The continued loss of lives in such tragic circumstances is simply unacceptable”, CAN said.

CAN also extended its condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Plateau State, praying for comfort, healing, and peace in the wake of the attacks.

Emphasising the need for leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people, especially amid ongoing insecurity, economic hardship, and displacement, CAN reminded politicians that they swore an oath to protect the people.

“This is a moment that calls for humility and a clear sense of purpose,” CAN stressed, urging leaders to lead with “compassion, justice, and a steadfast commitment to national healing.”