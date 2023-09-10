Palliatives : Gov. Otu, reduces working days, increases monthly stipends to Civil Servants In C’River

By Idongesit Inyang

Cross River State governor, Bassey Edet Otu has said that in order to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, Cross River state government has made provision for the reduction of working days for civil servants on GL.13 and below from five to three days per week.

Government has also provided for hardship allowance for all civil servants in the state according to grade level and a monthly stipends for workers on GL.14 and above who will still be expected to work for the usual five days a week.

Announcing this during a media parley to commemorate his 100 days in office, Otu, equally said that there shall be a reduction in transportation scheme to be introduced in designated routes in the State.

He also disclosed that subsidized ticketing for all commercial vehicles operating within the State capital is in place, thereby reducing the fares by 50 percent while government has also approved free antenatal care and delivery for pregnant women across the State in all State- owned hospitals. On the most orchestrated 100 days in office, the governor announced that he has upgraded and completed the ultra modern Calabar International Convention Centre (CICC) which hosted the recently concluded International Cooperation and Investment Summit.

Others are completion of 1.2km concrete-paved Nyong Edem Street, Calabar South, rehabilitation of Edet Ansa Farm Access Road and Etap Ayip Road, in Calabar Municipality and rehabilitation of 3km Bebuasuan Rural Access Road in Obudu LGA.

The governor also mentioned the rehabilitation of 3km Ketting Community Road in Obanliku LGA, re-modeling and renovation of the Governor’s Office Complex ongoing, and Construction of 39km Ukelle Road in Yala LGA ongoing.

The state government has also awarded contract for the renovation/equipping of the State ultra-modern library complex, Calabar and restoration and beautification of the millennium park recreational Garden, Calabar.

In agriculture, the governor announced that he has attracted $15million private sector investment into the Ayip Eku Oil Palm Estate, with multiple effect on employment and growth of State GDP and also developed a-6-years N30bn agricultural credit guarantee fund for rice, maize, fisheries and livestock farmers.

Speaking about aviation, governor Otu maintained that in order to transform the State into a transit hub and evacuation corridor, the State Government has attracted an Irish Aviation Company to build and run an Aviation Training School in Bebi, Obanliku.

The State Government will undertake the payment of full tuition fees for all the indigenes of the State enrolled in the institution he also said adding that

the sum of N3.7bn has been made available by the State Government for the completion of the Obudu Cargo and Passenger Airport.

On general administration, the governor said that on assumption of office, he inherited a 40-ministry structure, but in order to align his lean resources with the reality of the times, he has been able to restructure and compress the ministries to 31.

While stating that he is duty-bound and resolute to bring development to every nook and cranny of the State before the expiration of our tenure, governor Otu, solicited for cooperation, patience, love, peace and unity.

