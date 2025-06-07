Ozekhome calls for improved funding of judiciary 

By Andrew Orolua

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, human rights advocate and constitutional lawyer, Professor Mike Ozekhome, has called for improved funding of Nigerian judiciary warning that incentives and continue neglect could undermine justice delivery.

He made the call an interview on Channels Television’s “Hard Copy” program on Saturday, Ozekhome .He highlighted the deplorable conditions of many Nigerian courts, describing them as “dilapidated infrastructure” where judges often have to write proceedings with longhand.

He linked the judiciary’s struggles to the wider societal challenges, asserting that “garbage in, garbage out” applies to the justice system.

“We saw the visuals of some of the courts I wouldn’t sit there, but is the place where we are calling a hall of justice and these places are dilapidated infrastructure.

The judiciary has been ignored for too long,” Ozekhome stated.

He emphasised that judges, being human beings, live in the same society where corruption is pervasive. To insulate them from such pressures, he argued, they must be “treated respectfully” and “well funded.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria acknowledged recent efforts by the current government to improve judicial remuneration, noting a new law from last year that saw Supreme Court justices’ salaries increase to approximately N54m per annum, or about N5.3m monthly.

While acknowledging that this might not fully offset the impact of inflation, he deemed it a “leap forward.”

However, Ozekhome stressed that more need to be done.

Quoting an old adage to buttress his point, he said “A corrupt judge is more dangerous than a man armed with a dagger,” explaining that while a man with a dagger can be physically restrained, a corrupt judge “destroys the moral fiber of the society.”

He underlined the critical role of the judiciary in delivering justice between individuals and between citizens and the government, reiterating the necessity for judges to be sufficiently cared for to resist corruption and uphold the integrity of the justice system.

Ozekhome’s comments came five days after the suspension of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria strike, which which was embarked on to press home demands for better wages and improved working conditions.