Oyo traditional rulers don’t regret supporting Tinubu, will speak on OBJ ‘insult’ soon, says obas

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs has said it has no regret supporting the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, maintain that it will respond to alleged insult on its members by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Iseyin last Friday.

Deputy chairman of the state Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, made this known in a statement he made available to journalists on behalf of the council on Tuesday.

According to him, “the outburst of former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo against traditional rulers in attendance at the inauguration of the Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) on Friday, September 15, has generated anger and varied responses from true sons and daughters of Oduduwa in all sections of the society.

“First and foremost, I will like to emphasise that the inauguration ceremony was a huge success, while the road and campus projects represent another milestone in the development strides of Governor Seyi Makinde who has been working hard to take Oyo State to the next level of development.

“All the royal fathers involved understand the pain caused by the incident and appreciate the well-placed reactions.

“I wish to state that the incident is an internal affair which will be properly reviewed at the next meeting of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

“Let me assure all Yoruba, and other well-meaning Nigerians who have respect for the traditional institution and who feel concerned about the incident that our silence since Friday is not an act of cowardice.

“When we sit down with the governor and hold our next meeting, we will review and respond appropriately.

“Our governor respects us and traditional rulers in Oyo State also hold him in high esteem.

“I, therefore, sue for calm over this issue. We want everybody to apply decorum, in line with the Omoluwabi ethos for which Yoruba are greatly respected.

“Yorubaland shall remain peaceful. Our unity is sacrosanct. These ethos must reflect in our day-to-day activities.

“Let it, however, be well noted that traditional rulers in Oyo State have no regret in supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde in the last elections and will be willing to support them even in the future.

“This is the clear position of monarchs in Oyo State. Any other information from anywhere that is contrary to this should be disregarded,” Olugbon said.

