Oyo: Soludo to flag off 32.2-km Ibadan circular road

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, will, today (Friday) receive the Anambra State governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, to flag off the road infrastructure component of the Ibadan Circular Road project.

The flag-off of the 32.2-kilometre road infrastructure component of the 110-kilometre project, named after former Governor Rashidi Ladoja completes the first phase of the important project started by Governor Makinde after previous administrations mulled the idea to no avail.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to Makinde, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Thursday, the 32.2-kilometre South-East Wing of the four-section project comprises six bridges and two interchanges, which have all been completed since 2023.

He said: “Governor Makinde and his guest will also commission three Junction Improvement Works in Idi-Ape – Civic Centre – Agodi Gate axis, which were constructed to ease the flow of traffic in the city.

“The Makinde-led administration took the initiative to drive the important but overlooked Ibadan Circular Road project as part of the government’s commitment to building infrastructure that targets the economy of the state.

“Segmented into four sections – South-East Wing (32.2 km), North-East Wing (20 km), North-West Wing (33 km) and South-West Wing (24 km), the 110-kilometre project was designed to encircle Ibadan, the state capital, and ease flow of traffic in the city.

“It will also strategically link Ibadan – Ife expressway, the Moniya Train Station and Ilutuntun Business District being constructed by the state government, as well as the Oluyole Free Trade Zone being proposed by the government, among other benefits.”