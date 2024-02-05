Oyo Rep member, Agboworin, visits special school, donates foods, cash, pays NECO exam fees

By Stephen Gbadamosi

As a way of finding out the true state of the welfare of students with disabilities in his domain, member representing Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Abass Agboworin, at the weekend, paid an unscheduled visit to Omoyeni Special Basic Home for the Blind, located at Adesola Area, Orita-Aperin, Ibadan South-East Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The school, which caters for the blind, deaf and people living with other forms of physical challenges, received the lawmaker with a rapturous welcome.

Agboworin, who is also the chairman of House Committee on Narcotic Drugs, donated food items, cash for the special students and added that he would continue to reach out to the school in terms of food donation every three months.

After embarking on a tour of the facilities in the school, he also promised to attend to some major needs of the students, including providing a large water tank, mattresses, solar light and others, as demanded by the management. He said these “would be delivered in the next two months.”

The lawmaker also took turns to shake hands with and pose for photographs with the children and the teachers whom he commended for their resilience and commitment towards the children’s welfare.

Similarly, Agboworin, who also extended support of cash donation to the teachers, paid the 2024 National Examinations Council (NECO) fees for some students and urged them to put in more efforts towards passing their examinations.

“I want you to know that I am very happy to be here with you today. I have come here today to give a token of support to you and I want to assure you that it won’t stop today; it will be continuous.

“I am aware that you have a lot of needs to put this school in good shape. Please, feel free to come forward to me to table your demands and I will assist. You have mentioned a few things you need and I have noted them. For the ones that have to do with the involvement of respective authorities in government, I will look into that and get back to you as soon as possible.

“I will give the food items on a three month basis. I will give another water tank. And concerning the school bus, I would not be able to give that now, because I am just hearing about it.

“Let me also assure you that, in the next two months, we will give mattresses to the students. I will also reach out to some individuals in the government who can be of help to support the school with their resources,” he promised.

Appreciating the gesture of the lawmaker, the headmistress of the school, who is also an elderly sister to the lawmaker, Mrs. Adetunji Modinat, appreciated him for considering the welfare of the students and assured that the items donated to the school would be used judiciously.

Also commending the lawmaker, one of the teachers, Mrs. Silas Kehinde Adenike, noted that the coming of the lawmaker was auspicious and meant a lot to the school and students.

She thanked Agboworin for his continuous support and efforts to make life meaningful for the people including the less-privileged and people living with disabilities.