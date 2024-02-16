Oyo reopens access roads to GRAs in Ibadan

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State government has re-opened some access roads to existing Government Reservations Areas (GRAs) within Ibadan metropolis.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a statement on Friday, said his counterpart in Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Williams Akin-Funmilayo, said this was to ease the hardship land owners faced in such GRAs which included Omololu Olunloyo, Ring Road; Ogun Osun River Basin, Aba Igbira, Galilee Foundation, Elenusonso and the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) area.

According to him, some portions of the affected GRAs at Ogun-Osun River Basin were government acquisitions which were only leased with Temporary Occupation License (TOL), prior to the advent of the present administration, adding that it had been designed into layout as GRAs.

He added that some of the allottees did not have access to their lands, due to non-availability of access roads and the nefarious activities of some land grabbers.

Mr. Akin-Funmilayo, however, promised that the exercise would provide necessary access to rightful owners of land to develop their portions of the lands.