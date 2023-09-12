Oyo promises ridding Oke-Ogun of insecurity

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Oyo State government has said it remained committed to winning the war against insecurity in Oke-Ogun zone of the state.

The state deputy governor, Mr. Bayo Lawal, said this during a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the 2024 fiscal year, held at Kisi for all the local governments in Oke-Ogun zone II.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, on Monday, noted that the deputy governor added that the current administration in the state would stop at nothing to ensure citizens were safe in all zones in the state.

He commended the efforts of security outfits at ensuring peace and stability in the state, expressing the government’s readiness to partner with all security agencies towards safeguarding the state.

The deputy governor also charged leaders in the zone to synergise and come up with a template to quickly address the issues of insecurity around the zone.

Lawal, a lawyer, stressed that all the local governments in Oke-Ogun zone II, comprising Olorunsogo, Oorelope, Irepo, Saki-West, Saki-East and Atisbo local governments, needed to put heads together and come up with a security template that would “holistically and comprehensively address the issues of insecurity around the zone.”

He stressed further that budgetary system was critical to democracy.

“Therefore, the people need to be consulted first before any budget preparation. This is the only expression of true democracy,” he said.

He noted that governance was different from politics, and “now is the time for governance, which must be done right.”

The deputy governor, therefore, assured the people that all ongoing projects in the zone would be completed, as he would ensure that they were captured in the 2024 budget.

Projects, such as the Saki – Ogboro – Igboho road rehabilitation, he said, would be completed as well as the dualisation of Kisi Township road which the people had requested for.

He added that more Amotekun Corps would be recruited across all the zones in Oke-Ogun.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Budget, Professor Adetunji Babatunde, stated that a good budget ought to be a budget of engagement, hence the purpose of the engagement meeting.

The meeting, which was chaired by Lawal, also had in attendance other political office holders in the state.

