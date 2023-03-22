Oyo: PDP spokesman, Ologunagba congratulates Makinde on re-election

By Tunde Opalana

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba has congratulated the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on his re-election describing it as well-deserved.

The PDP spokesman said that the outcome of the election reaffirmed Gov. Makinde’s overwhelming acceptance by the people of Oyo State owing to his good nature and unprecedented achievements in the last four years.

In a congratulatory message, Ologunagba said “I heartily congratulate you, Your Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State on your well-deserved re-election in the just-concluded Governorship election in Oyo State.

“Your triumph at the polls reaffirms you as the people’s Governor and very humble politician who commands the love, admiration and overwhelming acceptance of the people of Oyo State.

“It further underscores the confidence and trust the people of Oyo State repose in you as a highly organized leader; very intelligent, insightful, visionary, resourceful, prudent and result-oriented administrator as evidenced in the unprecedented achievements in human capital and citizen empowerment, infrastructural development and other legacy projects in Oyo State in the last four years.

READ ALSO: Ooni Visits Brazil, Issues Certificate For Quilombola..

“Your extraordinary capacity for leadership and steadfastness as a loyal, selfless, large-hearted and forthright party man; a team player driven by democratic principles and spirit of sportsmanship is exemplary”.

He prayed God to continue to grant Gov. Makinde the wisdom, insight, strength and good health to lead Oyo State to greater heights.