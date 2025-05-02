Oyo pays N60m to pensioners monthly, govt

..confirms 22, 212 on payroll

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

The Oyo State government has disclosed that the sum of N60 million is being paid to state pensioners monthly, in a bid to clear their arrears.

The state chairman, Oyo State Pension Board, Hon.Tunji Adekunle, stated this at a press briefing in his office on Wednesday.

He also confirmed that a total number of 22, 212 pensioners were currently on the payroll of the state Pension Board as of April 2025.

He was quoted in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, on Thursday.

Adekunle emphasised that Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration remained “deeply committed to the welfare of pensioners,” stressing that since the administration’s inception, pensions had been consistently disbursed on or before the 25th of each month, alongside timely payment of salaries for active workers.

He further explained that new pensioners were being added to the payroll on a monthly basis.

“Since the beginning of this year alone, the state pension board has enrolled 142 pensioners in January, 175 in February, 171 in March, and 143 in April,” he said.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Hammed Bello, commended Governor Makinde for his unwavering support for retirees.

He stated that the timely and consistent payment of pensions had brought relief to many pensioners and strengthened their trust with the state government.

He reiterated the board’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvements in pension administration across the state.