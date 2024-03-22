Oyo NOA, prays for Nigeria, proffers solutions to hard times

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Oyo State Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has organized a lecture and national prayers gathering to commemorate the 2024 Ramadan fasting, where the agency also pointed out points on which the current hardship in the country can be cushioned.

The State Director of NOA, Dr. Olukemi Afolayan, in her welcome address at the event held at the directorate’s office on Thursday, said expression of compassion, act of self-giving, kindness, peaceful coexistence and extension of other virtuous deeds could take the country out of the present socio-economic challenges.

Afolayan emphasised that good deeds were enjoined on the people, not only during the holy month of Ramadan, but at all times, adding that the present challenges would soon be forgotten, “if we, as a people, feel for one another, especially by sparing thoughts for the less-privileged among us and being virtuous in our ways.”

Giving his own lecture, Dr. Adams Olufemi Akeula of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, spoke on the topic; “Managing Hard Time: The Islamic Perspectives.”

He highlighted reasons Nigeria deviated from being a once prosperous nation “swimming in pool of surplus,” to one now facing various challenges.

Dr. Akeula said: “We are at the present position because of our ingratitude to God and erosion of virtues.”

He, therefore, admonished the people to seek God’s forgiveness, be virtuous, adjust their ways of life and constantly seek God’s face to move the nation forward.

Several other clerics fervently prayed for the country to overcome the challenges confronting it at the moment.

In his own goodwill message, the agency’s former director who is now the Baale Olooka, Egbeda Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Moshood Olaleye, prayed for the repose of the late Olubadan, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, and also charged the people to go back to subsistence and grassroots farming “as the sure path to conquering food scarcity ravaging the land.”

The Ramadan lecture was witnessed by heads of parastatals, some retirees of the agency, chairman of Iwajowa Local Government Area of the state, Honourable Oyinloye Adebare; religious organisations, women and youth groups, representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), zonal directors of both the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and other dignitaries.