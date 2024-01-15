Oyo LG polls: OYSIEC chair calls for citizens’ participation

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The chairman of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Chief Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, SAN, has harped on the need for citizens to be involved in local government elections coming up in the state, saying it will assist in changing the narratives associated with council polls.

Olagunju, while featuring on a Yoruba radio programme on Sunday in Ibadan, the state capital, said voters turn-out during the last chairmanship and councillorship elections in the state was far beyond expectations.

He explained that the commission had about 30 per cent voter turn-out in 2021, despite its visit to all the three local government areas in the state, where residents were sensitised on the need to participate in local government election.

He admonished eligible voters who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do what was necessary, promising that the will of residents of the state would prevail on election day.

While reiterating the need for citizens and the electorate to monitor the ballot on election day, Olagunju explained that the voter register would be pasted across the polling units in the state by the end of this month for citizens to verify their names.

He, thereafter, sought continued support of the media and other relevant stakeholders in a bid to achieve a free, fair, transparent, credible and peaceful election by 27th April of this year.