Oyo House confirms appointments of Adeniran, AbdulRaheem as board chairmen

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Oyo State House of Assembly, has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran as the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB).

The House also confirmed the appointment of a former Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in the state, Mr. Abdulrahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem, as chairman of the board of Oyo State Education Trust Fund.

The confirmation of the duo followed the presentation of the reports of the House Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary) and that of Education, Tertiary Institutions, Science and Technology during plenary yesterday.

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde had, last week, forwarded the names of the two nominees to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

The report, read by the chairman, House Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary), Honourable Johnson Ogundele, described Dr. Adeniran as a seasoned administrator who performed excellently well during his tenure as immediate-past chairman of SUBEB.

“Having satisfactorily answered questions put to him by the committee, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran is found worthy of appointment,” he said.

Also, the report of the House Committee on Education, Tertiary Institutions, Science and Technology, read by the committee chairman, Honourable Oluwafemi Adebayo Oluwafowokanmi found, AbdulRaheem worthy of the appointment and recommended him for confirmation by the House.

“Having satisfactorily answered questions put to him by the committee and considering his sterling and unprecedented performance in the education sector in the state, especially as former Commissioner for Education, the nominee was found worthy of appointment and the committee, hereby, recommends that pursuant to Section 12 of the Oyo State Education Trust Fund, the House confirms the appointment of Barr. AbdulRahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem as chairman, Oyo State Education Trust Fund,” he said.