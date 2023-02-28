Oyo Guber: Makinde re- election threatened as APC wins all three senatorial seats

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the three senatorial district election in Oyo state.

For the Oyo South Senatorial District Election, s former secretary to the state government, Sharafadeen Alli emerged winner after polling 111,513 of the total votes.

The candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Engineer Joseph Olansunkanmi Tegbe polled 92,481 votes while Kolapo Kola-Daisi of the Accord Party has 33,641 votes to come distant third.

In Oyo Central Senatorial District, Dr Yunus Akintunde, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC was declared winner. He defeated the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Chief Bisi Ilaka, Accord candidate, Engineer Dotun Nurudeen Faozey and other candidates.

Announcing the result, Professor Adeniyi Olatubosun said the APC candidate polled 108,776 votes, Chief Bisi llaka of PDP has 101,213 votes and Engineer Nurudeen Faozey of Accord garnered 41,743 votes.

For Oyo North Senatorial District election, Senator Fatai Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC was re-elected after a landslide victory.

Buhari polled 90,078 to defeat People’s Democratic Party, PDP, candidate Akinwale Akinwole who scored 77,034 and Honorable Shina Peller who polled 54,732.

Results of elections in the senatorial districts no doubt put the re- election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde in jeopardy as there is palpable fear the governor might lose to the APC candidate Senator Teslim Folarin.

