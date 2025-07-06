Oyo Guber 2027: I’m up to the task, says Power Minister, Adelabu

By Tunde Opalana

As gladiators are warming up for the 2027 governorship race in Oyo State, the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu said he has the capacity to govern the ‘Pacesetter State’s.

Starting consultations in earnest, Adelabu at the weekend met with APC leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogbomoso and Oyo zones of the state.

He disclosed that his confidence in jostling for the race was based on the assurance that the APC will not impose an aspirant in 2027.

According to a statement from his campaign team, Adelabu in Ogbomoso, said the place was important in the state’s election and expressed happiness that all factions in the zone were now united.

He said, “I’m up to the task, I want to show them that I can withstand and survive competition and come out victorious.”

He used the opportunity to call on people in the zone to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, saying it would bring more dividends of democracy to Nigeria.

In Oyo town, he said, “I will run all inclusive government where everybody will be involved in governance of the state and no one will be left behind if I become governor of the state in 2027.

“I’m here for people to know that no one can impose anybody, I want to work and prove to our party members that I’m up to the task, I want to show them that I can withstand and survive competition and come out victorious.

“Oyo is like a second home to me, my supporters, followers, associates and allied are all here, they have been supporting me in the past and they are ready to support me again.

“I will give what is due to Oyo. Oyo zone deserves better treatment because it is symbolic, Oyo is historical, symbolic and blessing to the entire state.”