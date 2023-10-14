Oyo govt. to distribute 11,000 bags of feeds to poultry farmers

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Oyo State government, on Saturday, revealed its plans to distribute about 11,000 bags of poultry feed to 1,691 poultry farmers in the state, as part of its continued efforts to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, revealed this while declaring open the World Egg Day in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to him, this would enhance and promote food security in the state.

He explained that 1,691 poultry farmers would be given poultry feed, while 1691 fish farmers would also benefit from the programme, 2537 crops farmers and 2539 cattle sheep and goat farmers would equally benefit, being the first phase of the programme.

Olasunkwnmi maintained that efforts of poultry farmers in food security could not be underestimated, hence, the Oyo state government’s vested interest to regulate the poultry business.

He noted that it would help the ministry to have accurate data of poultry farmers in the state and to ensure quality production for public consumption.

He also explained that 11,000 bags of feeds had been set aside for poultry farmers, saying accurate data could only help the ministry to extend government’s good gesture to the poultry sector.

He explained that monitoring of their activities was necessary, “due to regular loss recorded in the sector,” most especially this period of high cost of feeds.

“Part of areas which we are much concerns is feeding; we will monitor feeds production that are to be given to birds, so as to enhance poultry farmers profitability and to ensure resilient day old chicks, as well as enhance standardisation of poultry products processing in the state,” he said.

The commissioner, therefore, called on the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) to complement government’s efforts in enhancing food security in the state, having in mind that government could not do everything.

In his remarks, the chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Oyo State branch, Elder Omidokun Oyekunle, said the World Egg Day was celebrated every 13th of October worldwide to encourage people on the need to eat egg daily.

