Oyo gov’t sets up Integrity Club in public schools

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Oyo State government has indicated its plans to set up Integrity Clubs in all public schools in the state.

The initiative will be executed by the state Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OYMASED), in collaboration with the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB).

A statement by the Media Team, OYOSUBEB on Sunday, said this came to the fore when OYMASED team, led by its Director General, Dr. Morohunkola Thomas, paid an advocacy visit to the Chairman, OYOSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran in his office.

In his speech, Dr. Thomas announced that the visit was aimed at sensitising the younger ones in their formative years on the right morals and responsibilities.

He stated that the agency was established to, among other things, foster sustainable socio-economic development in Oyo State.

Dr. Thomas said the agency’s mission “is to drive fundamental changes in people’s attitudes and behaviours through strategically designed programs. We aim to empower residents by promoting productive activities, instilling core values, and providing comprehensive education and mobilisation efforts.

“Our diverse departments work tirelessly to achieve these goals and ensure a brighter future for Oyo State.”

Thomas said the agency intended to execute its responsibilities through collaboration with key agencies like OYOSUBEB.

“We will sit with your team at OYOSUBEB to establish frameworks for educating, orienting, pupils and setting up an Integrity Club in schools,” he said.

In his welcome speech, Dr. Adeniran commended OYMASED for its zeal and determination to reach out to the young ones, especially those in public schools.

He stated that OYMASED’s Integrity Club in schools would also aid in educating the young ones on civic education, pass relevant information about the society and responsibilities as citizens through the knowledge the club would impart on the students and teachers.

He, therefore, said the board’s doors were always open to OYMASED for collaborations that might add to the learning curve in the basic education sub-sector.

“No doubt, you (OYMASED) are a strategic partner in the efforts to promote and institute sustainable socio-economic development in Oyo State,” Adeniran said.