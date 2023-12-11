Oyo Govt promises safeguarding rights of children with special needs

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Oyo State government has said no child will be denied his/her basic rights under the provisions of the law, no matter the age, gender, mental or psychological health.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion Mrs. Toyin Balogun, stated this at the Centre For Early Development, Learning And Care (CEDLAC) in Ashi, Bodija Ibadan at the weekend.

She noted that children were the future of the society and backbone of any progressive society, stressing that children with special needs should not be seen as burdens, but should be encouraged and put into learning centres that understood their needs instead of regular school to guard against frustration.

She stated further that the state government would soon embark on a project that would showcase the effectiveness of social welfare interventions and rehabilitation of children with special needs.

The commissioner expressed the readiness of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion to work with relevant agencies and other interested non-governmental organisations for the wellbeing of all categories of children in the state.

READ ALSO: Corruption Allegation: Bloggers, Content Creators.

The Director of CEDLAC, Dr. Yetunde Adeniyi, explained that when a child was diagnosed with special needs or disability, it often represented a serious personal trauma for parents and such parents generally felt isolated, shocked and sometimes angry or abandoned by spouses and family members.

Dr. Adeniyi stated that her centre was established to help these categories of parents cope with the challenges attached to the proper care of children with special needs or disability.

She, therefore, encouraged parents with special needs children such as autism, intellectual disability, down’s syndrome, cerebral palsy and Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) to seek help at centres that catered for such children to guide against frustration by the challenges they were facing.