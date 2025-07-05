Oyo gov’t orders 202 floating teachers to return to local government UBEs

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

The Oyo State government has ordered about 202 teachers who were not integrated into the Post-Primary Schools Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) to return to their Local Government Universal Basic Education

Authorities (LGUBEAs) without further delay.

Speaking during a meeting with Education Secretaries from 33 LGUBEAs, on Friday, the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OYOSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, said the teachers, who were currently floating, risked their salaries being withheld, if they did not comply.

He noted that while some of them did not meet up with the requirements for the transfer, others were affected by none vacancy at TESCOM.

Recall that the state government absorbed about 2,000 primary school teachers seconded to TESCOM by the previous administration in October 2022.

However, about 202 teachers, who were not integrated into the post-primary school system, have refused to report back at their LGUBEAs or OYOSUBEB, despite being paid their salaries regularly, by the present administration.

Reacting to the development, Dr. Adeniran said the teachers’ refusal to report at their LGUBEAs, meant their appointments were not regularised.

“All teachers not integrated into TESCOM, who are refusing to return to OYOSUBEB, must report at their LGUBEAs with immediate effect,” he said.

Adeniran frowned at the salaries being paid “which does not commensurate with the number of teachers on the Board’s voucher, due to their refusal to report to classrooms.”

He added that Governor Seyi Makinde had clearly stated in 2022 that the non-absorbed teachers should return to OYOSUBEB.

“Violating this order of the governor is tantamount to gross misconduct,” he said.

He, therefore, ordered the immediate compilation of names and LGUBEAs of the affected 202 teachers.

Additionally, Adeniran announced that the Board, in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), had begun the School-Based Management Committee- School Improvement Programme (SBMC-SIP).

He said the SBMC-SIP encouraged community participation and ownership of schools through the disbursement of funds directly to SBMCs for the improvement of infrastructure, learning materials and equipment in schools.

“The overall import is to increase access to education, qualitative education and achieving equity in the provision of Basic Education in Nigeria,” he said.

He also appealed to the Education Secretaries to monitor the ongoing projects in their LGUBEAs.