Oyo APC warns against factionalization, urges more estranged members to return

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has warned existing and returning members to shun any action capable of polarising the party, as it is poised to continue with its reconciliation efforts in spite of the recent return of a number of former members who defected to Accord in 2022.

Recall that last Friday, the main opposition party in the state received back most of the gladiators who had left for the Accord in the build-up to the 2023 general election as a result of some internal crises.

The returning members included the gubernatorial candidate of the Accord and current Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; two former deputy chairmen of Oyo APC, Alhaji Isiaka Alimi and Chief Olalekan Adeyemo, as well as Chief Kunle Sanda, Chief Goke Oyetunji, Hon. Kolapo Kola-Daisi, Hon. Kunle Jenrade, among others.

READ ALSO: Obi Cubana, E Money, others storm PH for Osborn…

In a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC urged all other former party members who were yet to return to rescind their decision to either stay put in Accord or join the ruling party on account of grievances picked with handlers and leaders of the thumb party.

“We do not want any of our people to remain outside the fence, now that the storm is over. So, we are appealing to the concerned individuals who stayed away from the last Friday event to return home without further delay.

“We must appreciate the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, in supporting the reconciliation drive of the current leadership of Oyo APC as this has facilitated the return of many of our members who abandoned the party over 18 months ago.

“We can say categorically that all stakeholders, including our three senators, nine members of the House of Representatives and four members of the state House of Assembly, have resolved to work together with the new members with a view to making the party stronger and more virile ahead of future challenges.

“Meanwhile, it is important for the returning members to shun any divisive tendencies, particularly as it relates to parallel meetings and engagement in dog fight over executive committee positions at all levels, since it has been agreed by all parties that modalities would be worked out to address some grey areas which might affect total integration and harmonious coexistence.

“The status quo should be maintained across the 351 wards and 33 local government areas until further notice from the appropriate quarters.

“All the new or returning members need do is to report at their respective ward meetings and make open announcement, while none should be discriminated against on account of events that had happened in the past.

“Feelers across the state indicate that residents are tired of the present do-nothing PDP administration which has prioritised sale of choice heritage and public properties to satisfy some privileged individuals’ love for illicit wealth acquisition and official corruption.” Oyo APC stated.