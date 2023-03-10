Oyo 2023: Makinde’s re-election suffers setback, as PDP members defect to NNPP in Ibarapa

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde’s re-election bid suffered a major blow on Wednesday, as many members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the state dumped the party for New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The leader of the defectors, Ismael Musbaudeen aka MC, while addressing a mammoth

the crowd during a defection rally held at New Eruwa Town Hall, Eruwa, in Ibarapa Local Government Area of the state, said they decided to move to the NNPP because it was the best alternative party for the masses.

Giving reasons for their defection, M.C. said they decided to leave the PDP, due to the inconsistency of the party leaders and the arrogance of most of the elected officers.

M.C added that the leadership qualities of the NNPP leader in Oyo State, Alhaji Abdul-Rasheed Adebisi Olopoeyan, attracted them to the party, as it was the only credible alternative to “the inept ruling PDP.”

Also, one of the detectors, Senator (Mrs.) Hannah Babarinde, cited the lack of internal democracy in the ruling party and lack of transparency in the state PDP as part of the reasons for dumping the party.

Receiving the defectors in Ibarapa, the state NNPP chairman, Mr. Sesan Adegbola, said they made the right choice and assured them that they would not regret joining the party.

Adegbola assured the defectors that they would be carried along and urged the people of Ibarapa Local Government Area to support all the candidates of the NNPP in the election of Saturday, March 18.

In his speech to welcome the defectors, the NNPP Oyo South senatorial district chairman Mr. Olasunkanmi Akeem, assured the defectors of fairness, saying “everyone has equal rights in the NNPP.

“We want to assure you that once you join the NNPP, you have become bonafide members and you are entitled to all rights and privileges enjoyed by those you met in the party. You are free to participate in party activities at the units, wards, local governments and the state,” Olasunkanmi was quoted as saying.

