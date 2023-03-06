Oyo 2023: LP, Rep candidate ‘drop’ party’s guber candidate for Makinde

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

The leadership of Labour Party (LP) in Oyo State and the party’s candidate for Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives election, Dexter Akin-Alamu, on Sunday, directed members and their supporters to vote for the state governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engineer Seyi Makinde on Saturday.

Gubernatorial candidate of the party, Tawfiq Tayo Akinwale, had in a statement, said he was not stepping down for any candidate; but the party’s chairman, Atayase Sadiq, who addressed another press conference at the party’s secretariat same day, said Governor Makinde had been adopted by the party.

Briefing the journalists at the event, after the meeting with LP members in the state, the party’s chairman stated that the decision was made following a comprehensive discussion with members of the party across the state’s 33 local government areas.

This is also as Akin-Alamu addressed the press and claimed that he had gone along with the decision of the party.

“The last presidential election was keenly contested by the three major parties in the country and the result of the election, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), shows that LP is a force to reckon with.

“The result of the presidential election in Oyo State is similar to that. While the result of the election in its entirety is still a subject of contention, the take-home of the election is that a third force party that emerged barely a year ago has grown to become a strong force because of the quality of its candidates.

“Having considered this, in the upcoming election in our dear state, we have decided to support a candidate with the character, competence and capacity to lead and who is also concerned about the wellbeing of the citizens as it is obvious that no party can win the gubernatorial election alone.

“However, the main priority should be that the citizens win through the emergence of a candidate that best serves their interest.

“Based on this, we have decided to work with the party whose candidate aligns with ours in terms of security, agricultural development and financial well-being. And it is obvious that the current administration of Seyi Makinde has done this.

“The present administration of the PDP-led government, under the watch of His Excellency, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde, has presented her scorecard to the populace. From the health sector with the provision of primary health centres in many wards in the state to security of the state through effective policing and lit up the city projects, From educational development through construction and renovation of school buildings to safe travel and less traffic through construction of roads with traffic control lights.

“The civil service is not left behind with constant training of her manpower and uncommon access to welfare package like car loans, etc. There is no doubt that his unique style of handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state will continue to be a subject of reference for years to come. And he is a trailblazer in the establishment of Park Manager system (PMS) in Nigeria. Other states have since copied his innovation.

“From our evaluation, he has done very well compared to the past. And it is only logical that the good work that he has started should continue. We are not unaware of his battle within his party, the PDP, which was essentially because of his stand on fairness, equity and justice.

“In one of his recent remarks, Engineer Makinde said that between standing for fairness, equity and justice and his political career, he was ready to sacrifice his political career. For a governor seeking reelection, this is an unusual display of candour, even at the risk of his own personal political interest.

“I want to assure His Excellency that the electorate will not allow his political interest to be so sacrificed because of his stand with justice and fairness.

“On our thorough assessment of the various governorship candidates for the march 11, 2023 election in terms of character, competence, capacity and compassion for people, Engineer Makinde excelled the others. Therefore, we at LP in Oyo State have decided to use the entire structure of our party throughout the 33 local governments to support his re-election for another four years of giant development in Oyo State. And we call on all citizens of Oyo State to vote massively for him. He deserves it,” the LP chairman said

Akin-Alamu spoke in the same vein in his address.

“Let me first thank all who believe in our vision for our constituency and gave freely of their time, energy and resources to help us make the loud statements we made at the February 25 polls; I say thank you to everyone who worked, voted, campaigned and contributed one way or the other to the cause. We all know that by now, we would have been declared winners, if we had a free and fair election; but through it all, we certainly are winners and for that, I am certainly grateful.

“As I moved from place to place across the 12 wards of Ibadan North, I preached clearly that for me, I can only play politics of conscience. My choice to contest under the platform of LP was mostly driven by my personal assessment of the presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi.

“is candidature was one I believe in wholeheartedly and can defend anywhere and anytime in terms of character, competence, capacity, commitment, credibility, compassion and creative solutions to the problems of our nation. So much did I believe in these seven parameters for leadership that I said multiple times on radio that if I ever found any candidate in Ibadan North Federal Constituency who beats me in these seven parameters, I will step down for them.

“As far as I am concerned, Nigeria is too sick for us to put personal ambition ahead of public good. Following the events of last Saturday’s elections, as a faithful and committed card-carrying member of the LP which graciously gave me the platform to contest my election and in which fold I solidly remain, I saw the need to meet with the governorship candidate of the party, so as to understand his plans, visions and strategy, in order to arm my convictions about his candidature so we can go to work.

“Before I could make this happen, I was invited to a meeting of all candidates and state EXCO on Wednesday and was told by the chairman that the meeting was put together to review the February 25 elections and hear from the governorship candidate about his plans for the March 11 elections.

“At the meeting, it was acknowledged that the party, indeed, has great opportunities, but those opportunities must be maximised. Since a lot of people have accused our gubernatorial candidate of doing almost nothing to win his election, he was requested to tell the assembly his plans, vision, strategy and budget for the election.

“He was also requested to tell how much he had to spend for the elections and if there was any shortfall between his budget and how much he had, the assembly wanted to know his strategy to raise the shortfall.

“Unfortunately, the gubernatorial candidate was upset about the questions; and he thought the best thing to do was walk out on everyone. When he left, the state EXCO reached a unanimous decision that the gubernatorial candidate lacked the seriousness, commitment and capacity required to win the election and the party should, therefore, find another gubernatorial candidate from another party to support.

“Personally, I have, since then, been assessing all the main gubernatorial candidates of the other parties in terms of the 7Cs required in a leader I would support. I assessed them in terms of character, competence commitment, capacity, credibility, compassion, and creative solutions to the problems of our state; and after much thoughts, prayers and consultation with the leadership of LP within the state, I, together with other leaders of the party in Oyo State, have decided to give our full and unreserved support to the person that we believe stands way above others in our assessment. We cannot preach a different gospel when it seems not to favour the candidate of our party. Party loyalty cannot be put above public good.

“Our full and unreserved support will, therefore, be going to his Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, in his re-election bid as the governor of our dear state,” he said.

