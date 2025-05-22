Oyetola hosts French Ambassador, seeks support for IMO Council bid

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, on Wednesday received the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, His Excellency Marc Fonbaustier, in his office in Abuja in a visit that underscored the deepening maritime and diplomatic relations between both countries.

The engagement came as Nigeria intensifies its campaign for election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, an ambition the Minister firmly anchored during the meeting.

Ambassador Fonbaustier, who was accompanied by Ms. Alice Ellenbogen, Political Counsellor at the French Embassy in Nigeria, was in the Ministry to discuss Nigeria’s participation in the upcoming World Oceans Day celebrations and the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), scheduled to take place in Nice, France, from June 8 to 13, 2025. Minister Oyetola is leading Nigeria’s delegation to the event on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the meeting, Minister Oyetola made a strong case for France’s support for Nigeria’s bid to secure a seat in Category C of the IMO Council later this year.

He emphasised that Nigeria, as the leading maritime nation in West and Central Africa and a gateway to the Gulf of Guinea, has played a pivotal role in advancing maritime safety, regional security, and ocean governance.

He stated that Nigeria’s membership in the IMO Council would reinforce its contributions to international maritime regulation and sustainability, especially at a time when global collaboration is critical to addressing the complex challenges facing the world’s oceans.

Oyetola informed the French envoy of the recent approval of Nigeria’s National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy by the Federal Executive Council. The new policy, he said, provides a comprehensive framework to guide the sustainable development of Nigeria’s marine resources, stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and promote environmental protection.

He explained that the policy aligns with the global ocean agenda and supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 14, which seeks to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources.

The Minister also highlighted Nigeria’s landmark achievements in maritime security, particularly in combating piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea.

He noted that through coordinated initiatives such as the Deep Blue Project and enhanced inter-agency collaboration, Nigeria has eliminated piracy incidents, transforming the Gulf of Guinea into a more secure maritime corridor for international shipping and trade.

Discussions also focused on Nigeria’s active participation in the forthcoming World Oceans Day and the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference. Building on the outcomes of the first two editions in 2017 and 2022, the third conference, to be co-chaired by France and Costa Rica, will convene under the theme “Accelerating action and mobilising all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean.”

The conference in Nice is expected to generate concrete commitments and mobilise science-based solutions and financing toward the sustainable management of marine ecosystems.

Minister Oyetola reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to contribute meaningfully to the conference and stressed the country’s commitment to global cooperation in advancing ocean health, maritime security, and blue economy innovation. He expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his leadership and for entrusting him with the responsibility of representing Nigeria at such a critical global forum.

In response, Ambassador Fonbaustier praised the decision of President Tinubu to participate in UNOC3 through the leadership of Minister Oyetola. The Ambassador noted that France looks forward to Nigeria’s robust engagement at the conference and to furthering bilateral cooperation in marine sustainability, security, and development.

The meeting marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s maritime diplomacy and underscores the strategic importance of international collaboration as nations prepare to convene in Nice to chart a new course for the future of the ocean.