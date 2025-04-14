Oyetola appoints Akinola as Media, Communications adviser

By Our Reporter

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appointed maritime and corporate communications expert, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, as his adviser on Media and Communications.

Dr. Akinola brings on board over 25 years of extensive experience and deep industry knowledge to his new role. Throughout his distinguished career, Akinola has built a strong reputation with his insightful analysis of the maritime sector and expertise in strategic communications.

He is the Chief Executive Officer of leading maritime media and public relations organisation, Ships & Ports Communication Company, and is widely recognised for his contributions to the discourse on port reforms, maritime security, shipping development, and the broader Blue Economy in Nigeria.

Akinola holds a Doctorate Degree in Media and Communications from the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, among many other further degrees and certificates, as well as membership of many professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Chartered Institute of Arbitration, UK and the Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: U.S Mission in Nigeria lists new requirements for visa application

He was the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Maritime Conference and Exhibition from 2011 to 2014, and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Shipping and the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria, among others.

In his capacity as Media and Communications Adviser, Akinola will be responsible for shaping and managing media relations, guiding communication strategies and ensuring effective dissemination of information regarding the ministry’s policies, programmes and initiatives aimed at harnessing the potentials of Nigeria’s vast marine resources.

His wealth of experience is expected to significantly enhance the ministry’s engagement with stakeholders, the media and the general public.

Speaking on his appointment, Akinola said he is deeply honoured and humbled by the confidence reposed in him by the minister. According to him, “the Marine and Blue Economy is a vital frontier for Nigeria’s economic diversification and growth.

“I am committed to deploying my expertise to effectively communicate the minister’s vision and the ministry’s strategic initiatives to all stakeholders and the Nigerian people.

“It is a privilege to serve in this capacity, and I look forward to contributing my quota to this important national assignment.”