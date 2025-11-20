Oyetola Appoints Adenike Iyelolu as New Registrar of Ships

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the appointment of Barr. Adenike Iyelolu as the new Registrar of Ships for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Her appointment, which takes effect immediately, followed the recommendation of NIMASA’s Director General, Dr Dayo Mobereola. Iyelolu, a Deputy Director at the Agency, brings over 25 years of professional experience in maritime law, arbitration, procurement, contract administration and corporate governance.

The Registrar of Ships, a role created under the NIMASA Act 2007, reports directly to the Director General and is pivotal to the operation, documentation and compliance monitoring within the Nigerian Ship Registry.

According to the Act, “the Registrar of Ships shall, with the approval of the Minister, be appointed by the Director General from among the staff of the Agency.”

She replaces Barr. Tajudeen Giwa, who retired after what the Agency described as “years of commendable service.”

NIMASA’s spokesperson, Osagie Edward, said the appointment reflects ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s maritime administration and boosting the competitiveness of the ship registry.

Industry observers expect Iyelolu’s tenure to accelerate reforms that will improve vessel documentation processes and reposition the registry to meet global standards.