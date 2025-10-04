Oyedele: Over 90% of informal workers can’t afford taxes

Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, has reiterated that more than 90 percent of Nigeria’s informal sector operators lack the capacity to pay taxes.

Speaking at a roundtable with journalists, influencers and public analysts on Friday, he rejected narratives that government revenue is simply locked away in the informal economy.

Instead, he said the data before the committee tells a different story.

“This is the reason why Nigeria has ended up introducing multiple taxes, because we are trying to chase people in the informal sector every now and then,” Oyedele said.

“When in fact, more than 90 percent of operators in that sector are just there for survival. They are just trying to find how to put food on the table one day to another. They have no capacity to pay taxes.

“If somebody is roasting corn by the roadside, if they have customers from when they resume in the morning till they close at night, they are still a poor person. If somebody is a vulcaniser, and they have customers all round for the day, they are still poor.

“If somebody is pushing wheelbarrows to carry goods for people, and they have customers all time round the day, they are still poor. They have no capacity to pay taxes and should not be taxed.”

He linked this reality to President Bola Tinubu’s guiding principle that “poverty and capital should not be taxed.”

“We should not tax seeds but wait for the fruits,” he added.

New Tax Laws Make Evasion Costlier

Oyedele said the recently enacted tax laws make tax evasion more expensive and introduce stronger enforcement and transparency.

He reminded that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected over ₦20.62 trillion in the first eight months of 2025, a 40.8 percent increase over the same period in 2024.

The government has set a full-year target of ₦25.2 trillion in tax revenues for 2025.

“These new tax laws have put in place more structures, more provisions, and more requirements to hold them to account, to make sure that they do their work with responsibility, that they are more diligent,” he said.

He highlighted that under the new framework, tax officers can now face personal liabilities for failing in their duties; reporting requirements are stricter, and more information must now be made public.

“Whatever it is that the FIRS is doing today, under the new tax law, it will be a better agency from all angles.”

Oyedele also stressed that the reforms aim to block revenue leakages. Under the new system, collections go directly into the federation account, instead of being parked in accounts controlled by FIRS.

He admitted that corruption has historically involved taxpayers, consultants, and tax officers alike, but that the new laws seek to plug those loopholes.

“As a taxpayer, trying to evade your taxes now is more expensive under the new tax law. As a consultant, you are being monitored with what you do.

“In fact, there is a requirement for a registration of a tax agent, and we monitor what they do on the system, and then for the tax officer, that is even the one that is more risky now. So overall, we think this is taking us in the right direction.”

Oyedele emphasized that the ultimate objective is to rebuild public trust by making Nigeria’s tax system more transparent and accountable.