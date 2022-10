Oyebanji takes oath of office as Ekiti gov, rolls out 6 points agenda

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

Winner of the last governorship election in Ekiti State, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken his oath of office as the new governor of the state.

According to the results released by the Independent NationalElectoral Commission (INEC) after the June !8th election, Oyebanji defeated all contenders, including former Governor Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Chief Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oyebanji was sworn-in by the state Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, on Sunday amidst applause from a crowd of citizens of the state and members of the APC present.

He took over from immediate-past Governor Kayode Fayemi, who doubled as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

Oyebanji had earlier served as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) during the second term of Fayemi in Office, before he resigned to contest in the party’s primaries and won the governorship ticket.

During the oath-taking process, Oyebanji pledged to preserve, protect and defend the office as governor, in the presence of the crowd of Ekiti people.

Meanwhile, the newly sworn in Governor of Ekiti, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has rolled out six points’ agenda to further bring economic prosperity and good governance to the people of the state.

Oyebanji, shortly after he was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Ekiti, Justice John Adeyeye, said that his six points developmental agenda would focus on youths development and jobs creation.

Others are: human capital development, Agriculture and rural development and infrastructure, industrialisation, arts, culture and tourism as well as good governance.

The governor said that his vision for the state was for it to be a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace, progress and a land which transformed people and for communities to reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety.

Oyebanji said the six-point agenda was carefully selected based on his experience in the public and private sectors, coupled with the yearnings of the masses to improve the status of the state.

He said for the vision to be actualised, there was need to focus on a roadmap to get there, urging the people to be partners in progress.

Oyebanji said that creating employment and income-generating opportunities for residents of the state would be a critical component of his administration’s agenda.

“We have identified some of the drivers, markets and industries that create these opportunities within the system and intend to nurture them and give them the enabling structures and support required to deliver the jobs we need,” he said.

The governor promised that his administration would ensure that all eligible students have access to free and qualitative basic education up to the Senior Secondary School (SS3), with curricula that prepare them adequately for further learning or the job market.

He also promised to further develop the agriculture sector by attracting more investment in agri-business to deepen the processing capacity of both the staple and cash crops, which would not only provide food security, but help the country to grow its non-oil exports.

“We have a responsibility to support our farmers with facilitated adequate financing, value chain support, access to markets, skills and technology to increase productivity within the sector.

“Giving practitioners the ability to provide food for the state and for exports, while creating the much-needed jobs and opportunities.

“Priority will be given to strategic crops, including cassava, rice, cocoa, cashew, maize, yam and vegetables.

“Accelerating the development of key infrastructure that is critical to our economic development will have a vast impact on our progress.

“Power and transportation are two key priority sectors that will improve our competitiveness and generate positive economic and social impact.

“We are committed to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that we boost these underdeveloped core sectors,” he said.

Oyebanji said that his administration’s modus operandi would be the establishment of numerous platforms for widespread participation, interaction and inclusiveness of all stakeholders in actualising the set goals.

“We intend to ensure robust dialogue and uncensored expression and consultations across the length and breadth of the state, thereby ensuring the interest and participation of all in the welfare of Ekiti Kete.

“We assure the people that we will hear you and truly see you. Our outlook is a government of the people, for the people and by the people through active involvement.

“On this platform, I hereby pledge my accessibility to you all,” he said.

The governor thanked his predecessors in the state, especially the immediate past Gov. Kayode Fayemi and his wife, for laying the solid legacies on which the new administration would stand upon.

“Though, the Fayemis are leaving behind very huge shoes for me and Olayemi to fill, we are confident that with their supports, we will assuredly grow into them.

“I am enthusiastically counting on the generosity of spirit of the Adebayos, Fayemis, Fayoses and other past leaders, to continue in the service of our homeland by constantly affording us their enormous goodwill, expertise, and experience,” he said.

Present at the event were Governors of Kebbi, Jigawa, Edo, Lagos, Ondo, Plateau, former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and the Deputy Governor of Ogun.

The major highlight of the event was the administration of the oath of allegiance on the Deputy Gov. Mrs Monisade Afuye and Gov. Biodun Oyebanji, who were later sworn in to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

Colourful parade was also mounted by members of the Nigeria Police Force, Ekiti Command to add colour and glamour to the occasion.

